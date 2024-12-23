Bernhard Langer of Germany sank an eagle putt on the first playoff hole Sunday to deny Tiger Woods and his son Charlie their first win at the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Instead, Langer won the event for the sixth time — his fourth victory with son Jason Langer to go with two titles with his other son, Stefan Langer.

Team Woods and Team Langer both tied the scoring record at the 36-hole family team event, following rounds of 59 Saturday with matching 57s Sunday for matching scores of 28-under-par 116.