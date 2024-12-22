Patrick Mahomes threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the Kansas City Chiefs improved to an NFL-best 14-1 on Saturday, while the Baltimore Ravens beat Pittsburgh to secure a playoff berth.

The two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs defeated Houston 27-19 and need only another win or loss by the Buffalo Bills (11-3) to clinch the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Mahomes completed 28-of-41 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown and ran five times for 33 yards and a touchdown, quickly serving notice he had recovered from a high left ankle sprain suffered in a victory over Cleveland last weekend.