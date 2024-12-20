Tottenham Hotspur almost threw away its League Cup semifinal berth in bizarre fashion against Manchester United on Thursday, but manager Ange Postecoglou bristled at suggestions he should tone down his side's entertaining style.

Leading 3-0 at home against a lackluster United side after 54 minutes, the tie should have been done and dusted. Yet Tottenham gifted United two goals — both the result of horrible mistakes by goalkeeper Fraser Forster — and breathed a huge sigh of relief as it held on for a 4-3 victory with Dominic Solanke scoring twice, Dejan Kulusevski scoring once and Son Heung-min netting directly from a corner.

For a while it, looked as though Tottenham might repeat what happened in its last home game against Chelsea when it led 2-0 but ended up collapsing to a 4-3 loss.