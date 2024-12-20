The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is considering 189 candidates for its Class of 2025, with Carmelo Anthony, Sue Bird and Maya Moore among the 39 first-time nominees.

The Hall of Fame announced the candidates Thursday, along with revealing that its board of governors voted to update eligibility requirements. Previously, candidates in the player category had to be out of the game for three full seasons; the Hall brought that down to two.

"To better recognize the distinguished careers of potential first-ballot nominees in a more timely manner, the Board has appropriately shortened the waiting period," chairman Jerry Colangelo said in a statement. "We are excited about this change and believe that honoring individuals while their contributions are still fresh in people's minds is both meaningful and impactful."