World Athletics has offered 25 athletes year-round AI protection on their social media platforms after they were targeted by cyberbullies during recent major events, the governing body said on Wednesday.

World Athletics unveiled findings of a four-year report analyzing online abuse in the sport using Signify Group's Threat Matrix service. The study monitored online activity during the Olympics in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 and 2023 world athletics championships.

While World Athletics did not detail how the AI protection would operate, it is often used to identify potential security threats and filter out inappropriate content on social media.