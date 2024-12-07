German figure skaters Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin danced to a runaway defense of their pairs gold title at the ISU Grand Prix Final in Grenoble on Friday.

Leading after Thursday's short program, Hase and Volodin produced a nearly blemish-free routine to Vivaldi's "Four Seasons." The pair pumped their fists after a score of 141.38 gave them a total of 218.10.

Former world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan took silver with 206.71. Both looked dejected after an error-strewn performance, with Miura falling on the throw triple loop.