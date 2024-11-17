Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson said he has no regrets over losing to Jake Paul in their heavyweight boxing matchup after climbing into the ring "one last time."

The 58-year-old legend lost a unanimous decision against the 27-year-old Youtube influencer-turned boxer on Friday at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, before 72,300 fans and 60 million households worldwide, according to Netflix, which broadcast the fight.

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won," Tyson posted on Saturday on X. "I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time."