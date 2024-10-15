Hours before last month’s 6 Hours of Fuji race at Fuji Speedway in Shizuoka Prefecture, hordes of fans rushed down the pitlane to get autographs from their favorite World Endurance Championship (WEC) drivers, all of whom were posted at tables in front of their respective garages.

Some of the longest lines were right at the front of the grid for home heroes Kamui Kobayashi and Ryo Hirawaka, with fans sporting the black and red of Toyota Gazoo Racing waiting patiently for their chance to get an autograph and share a few words with the Japanese drivers.

In other parts of the pitlane, fans weaved their way through long lines at the garages of former Formula One champion Jenson Button, now a driver with Team Jota, and motorcycle racing legend Valentino Rossi, who moved from two wheels to four and now competes for Team WRT.