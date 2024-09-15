Arne Slot got his first taste of defeat as Liverpool boss as his side lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, with visiting manager Nuno Espirito Santo outfoxing the Dutchman in a fascinating encounter.

Forest got its tactics right, packing the center of the midfield and crowding out Liverpool’s wide players. Although the home side had some decent chances in the first half, it was not clinical enough in front of goal.

"The result frustrates the most, and we cannot be happy about how the game went," Slot said. "It was a stop-start game and we hardly created any chances.