The revamped Asian Champions League Elite will play a crucial role in encouraging new investment in the continent's clubs, said the most senior official of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as the body aims to revitalize the sport in the region.

The top tier of the reconfigured competition kicks off on Monday with a field that was reduced from 40 to 24 teams and will include the champions of Japan, China, Saudi Arabia and South Korea as well as title holder Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates.

The tournament features a new format, trophy and logo as well as three times more cash for the new champion, which stands to pocket up to $12 million after the final on May 4.