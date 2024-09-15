Despite turning 38 on Friday, Kamui Kobayashi is not ready to hit the brakes on his auto racing career.

In fact, you could say he’s still accelerating.

Not only is Kobayashi one of the three drivers for title-contending Toyota Gazoo Racing’s No. 8 car in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), he also competes for Kids com Team KCMG in Super Formula, the highest level of single-seat racing in Japan, and even raced in NASCAR’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in March.