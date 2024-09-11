With the mercury continuing to hit 35 degrees Celsius in Tokyo this week, temperatures in the capital have mirrored the heat being generated inside Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Often the first three days of a sumo tournament see little more than jockeying for position, with the real action not taking place until closer to the final weekend.
Not so in the 2024 Autumn Basho.
