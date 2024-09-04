Taylor Fritz and Emma Navarro reached their first Grand Slam semifinals at the U.S. Open on Tuesday, boosting home hopes of a double American title party this weekend.

The 12th-seeded Fritz won a big-hitting battle against fourth-seeded 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev of Germany 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

He will face either American compatriot Frances Tiafoe or Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria for a place in Sunday's final.