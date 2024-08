Prince William hailed Sven-Goran Eriksson as a "true gentleman" as tributes poured in following the former England manager's death on Monday.

Eriksson died surrounded by his family after revealing in January he had "at best" a year to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The 76-year-old Swede was the first foreign manager of England, taking the side to the quarterfinals in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and at Euro 2004.