Shohei Ohtani delivered Major League Baseball's sixth 40-40 season in dramatic fashion with a walk-off grand slam to rally the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 victory against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

After stealing his 40th base in the fourth inning, Ohtani went deep against Rays left-hander Colin Poche for his 40th homer. He joined Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Alfonso Soriano and Ronald Acuna Jr. in the 40-40 club.

Enrique Hernandez hit a game-tying home run in the fifth inning, and right-hander Bobby Miller had nine strikeouts and no walks over six innings as the Dodgers extended their winning streak to five games.