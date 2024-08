Letsile Tebogo, having basked in the "insane" celebrations in Botswana after he returned to show off the 200-meter gold he won at the Paris Olympics, insists he will retrain his sights to go after more sprint medals.

The 21-year-old raced to victory in the French capital in an African record of 19.46 seconds, a time that took him to fifth on the all-time list.

He also became the first African to win the Olympic 200.