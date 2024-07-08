Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani earned his fourth consecutive All-Star Game starting spot, while Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga became an All-Star in his first season as the rosters for the MLB All-Star Game were revealed on Sunday.

Fan voting determined the starters for the National League and American League squads. While fans elected the starters, the players and league office voted on pitchers and reserves. The results of the fan vote were released July 4. The full rosters were unveiled on Sunday, with the Philadelphia Phillies sending an MLB-high and franchise-record seven players to this year's Midsummer Classic, slated for July 16 in Arlington, Texas.

Ohtani, who was voted in as a starter on Thursday, is an All-Star for the fourth straight year and for the first time in the National League, after making three straight appearances with the Los Angeles Angels in the American League. Ohtani, who leads the NL with 28 home runs, is batting .316 with 65 RBIs.