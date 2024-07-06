A Mikel Merino goal in the last moments of extra time gave Spain a dramatic 2-1 win over host Germany in an enthralling Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash on Friday between the tournament's two most successful nations.

In the other match Friday, France converted all their kicks in a shootout to edge Portugal 5-3 on penalties after a goalless stalemate, likely bringing the curtain down on Cristiano Ronaldo's international career.

The game between Spain and Germany was into the 119th minute and looked set for a penalty shootout when substitute Merino rose to head home the winner from Dani Olmo's cross to decide an eagerly anticipated match that hit a fever pitch as the teams slugged it out at a raucous Stuttgart Arena.