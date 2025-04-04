In its first months, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has moved to deter China from threatening its neighbors, signalling that the U.S. will ramp up its military presence in the Indo-Pacific and offer more support to Taiwan.

But with his global tariffs announcement on Wednesday, Trump may have undercut his own administration's strategy.

While China is one target of the economic measures, others facing levies include allies Japan and South Korea and newer partners, including Vietnam and India. The result, warn analysts, could be an economic moat around the U.S. that ultimately undermines Washington's strategic goals on China.