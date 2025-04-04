When the Labor Party's Jerome Laxale won the Sydney seat of Bennelong from the Liberals at the 2022 election, votes from Chinese Australians angry about then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison's spat with Beijing were instrumental in his victory.

Now Laxale and other politicians are using social media including Xiaohongshu, a Chinese lifestyle app also called RedNote, and other campaign strategies to appeal to Chinese communities who will again be a crucial bloc in the upcoming election.

"If you want to communicate with your electorate, you need to go where your electorate are and some of them are on Xiaohongshu," said Laxale, who has handed out 30,000 red envelopes with QR codes to his personal accounts on Xiaohongshu and another Chinese app, WeChat.