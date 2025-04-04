South Korea's Constitutional Court on Friday removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his stunning declaration of martial law in a case that ignited the worst political crisis in decades and rattled markets.
What happens next?
South Korea will have to hold a fresh presidential election within 60 days. Until then, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will remain as acting president.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.