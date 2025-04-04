Climate change deniers are pushing an artificial intelligence-generated paper questioning human-induced global warming, prompting experts to warn against the rise of research that is inherently flawed but marketed as neutral and scrupulously logical.

The paper rejects climate models on human-induced global warming and has been widely cited on social media as being the first "peer-reviewed" research led by AI on the topic.

Titled "A Critical Reassessment of the Anthropogenic CO2-Global Warming Hypothesis," it contains references contested by the scientific community, according to experts.