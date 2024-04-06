Dansby Swanson and Michael Busch each homered while Seiya Suzuki supplied three RBIs as the Chicago Cubs outlasted the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7 on Friday.

Shohei Ohtani also homered for the second straight game and finished 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for the Dodgers. Will Smith had four hits and Teoscar Hernandez notched three singles and four RBIs.

Swanson's one-out solo shot sparked a five-run second inning that put Chicago ahead for good. Ian Happ added a two-run triple and Nick Madrigal singled twice for the Cubs in their fifth straight win.