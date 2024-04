Shohei Ohtani smashed his first home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers to help seal a series sweep of the San Francisco Giants with a 5-4 victory on Wednesday.

The Japanese superstar bludgeoned a 430-foot fly ball to right center field in the bottom of the seventh inning to fire the Dodgers into a 5-3 lead.

Dodger Stadium fans rose to their feet in applause as Ohtani rounded the bases following his first home run since joining the Dodgers in a record-breaking $700 million deal last December.