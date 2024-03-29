With no Japanese drivers on the grid and no other domestic manufacturers in the sport, there’s little doubt that the Nissan Formula E team will have the spectators on its side as the lights go out on the first Tokyo E-Prix on Saturday.

Where the racing team of the Yokohama-based automaker ends up at the checkered flag is anyone’s guess given a wide-open field of 11 teams and 22 drivers, but there appears to be some momentum building for the team in its second full season under Nissan ownership. After finishing seventh in the overall standings last year, the team sits sixth through four races and is within striking distance of the teams just above it.

Back-to-back podium finishes for British driver Oliver Rowland also have Nissan in a good place heading into its home race.