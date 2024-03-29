After a decadelong wait, Formula E will make its debut in Japan on Saturday as Tokyo’s Odaiba entertainment hub hosts the whirring engines and squealing tires of the world’s fastest electric cars in the first Tokyo E-Prix.

It took a curiously long time for the series — which has held races on five continents, with events as close as in Seoul and Beijing — to debut in the country of Toyota, Honda and Nissan.

But that’s not been for a lack of will on the part of the series’ organizers, according to Pablo Martino, the head of the Formula E championship with FIA, the global motorsports governing body that also oversees Formula One and the World Endurance Championship among other racing categories.