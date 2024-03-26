Los Angeles Dodgers’ superstar Shohei Ohtani denied betting on baseball or any other sports during a news conference Monday, saying he had been lied to by his long-time interpreter, in his first public comments about a scandal that has dominated the headlines in recent days.

"I’m saddened and shocked by the mistake made by someone I trusted,” Ohtani told reporters at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. “I myself have never bet on anything or asked anyone to do that on my behalf, and I have never gone through a bookmaker to bet on sports."

Ohtani, who did not take questions from reporters, said that his former interpreter and close associate Ippei Mizuhara, who was fired by the Dodgers last week, had kept Ohtani in the dark about media reports involving millions of dollars sent to a suspected illegal bookmaker in California.

“He had been stealing money from my account and telling lies to everyone,” Ohtani said, adding that he first learned that he had been the victim of theft during the Dodgers' trip to Seoul for games last week.

Los Angeles Dodgers' superstar Shohei Ohtani and his then-interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, attend a news conference at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on March 16. | AFP-JIJI

Ohtani's legal team has claimed that he was the victim of "massive theft.” At least $4.5 million was found to have been sent from Ohtani's bank account in wire transfers to a Southern California bookmaking operation under federal investigation, ESPN reported.

On Friday, Major League Baseball announced in a short press release that it had launched an investigation into a sports gambling allegation related to Ohtani and Mizuhara.

While betting on sports is legal in many states, California — where Ohtani has played since 2018 — is not among them. Major League Baseball prohibits players and other personnel from betting on its games, and with illegal bookmakers.