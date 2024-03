Japan woke up to shocking news Thursday of the firing of baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani’s longtime interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, by the Los Angeles Dodgers due to allegations of illegal gambling.

Mizuhara, 39, was let go after media scrutiny intensified on wire transfers from Ohtani's account to a bookmaking operation.

But what exactly Mizuhara had done and the extent of Ohtani’s involvement remain unclear.