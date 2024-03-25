Over the past week, Los Angeles Dodgers’ two-way player Shohei Ohtani and his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara have been making headlines across the globe, after the latter was dismissed amid news reports that he was involved in illegal sports gambling and may have stolen money from the baseball star to pay off debts.

Questions remain on the extent of Ohtani's knowledge of Mizuhara’s sports gambling and whether he had any involvement in it.

On Friday, Major League Baseball launched an investigation that will involve the questioning of Ohtani and Mizuhara.