Ippei Mizuhara was more than just an interpreter for Shohei Ohtani.

The 39-year-old has been a ubiquitous presence in Ohtani’s life since his move to the major leagues ahead of the 2018 season. The pair moved through MLB circles as if joined at the hip, with Ohtani in the spotlight as the global superstar and Mizuhara off to the side as his conduit to the English-speaking world.

“I’m with him all offseason too,” Mizuhara told Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic in 2023. “I’m with him 365 days of the year, which I think is different than the other interpreters.”