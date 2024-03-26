Cuban left-handed pitcher Livan Moinelo has basically agreed to a contract extension with the SoftBank Hawks through 2028, a club official said Monday.

The 28-year-old will enter the final season of his three-year contract with the Fukuoka-based Hawks and is expected to sign a new four-year deal worth around ¥4 billion ($26.4 million) from 2025.

Moinelo has made 306 relief appearances over his seven seasons in Japan. In 2023, he had a 3-0 record with a 0.98 ERA and five saves in 27 games.

He is set to join SoftBank's starting rotation from the season beginning Friday after pitching well in preseason games as a starter.