After two days of rain, the sun returned to the Miami Open on Saturday in a good omen for Iga Swiatek, who launched her bid to become just the second woman to win the "Sunshine Double" more than once with a breezy 6-1 6-1 win over Italy's Camila Giorgi.

In the battle of players returning to the tour from maternity leave it was former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka coming away with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) win over 15th-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina. It is another big step in the 26-year-old Japanese's comeback, having now picked off two top 20 ranked players in the six matches since her return. Osaka will face Caroline Garcia in the third round.

Swiatek, winner of the Sunshine Double (wins at Indian Wells and Miami Open) in 2022, can join Steffi Graf as the only women to pull off the feat more than once if she can lift the trophy in Miami after taking the first leg in the California desert last weekend.