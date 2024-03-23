Top-division debutant Takerufuji's bid for a historic championship will go down to the final day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament following a loss to former ozeki Asanoyama on Saturday. An apparent injury suffered by the rookie has further clouded his attempt at history.

The 24-year-old Aomori Prefecture native was aiming to wrap up the title on the penultimate day and become the first wrestler to capture the Emperor's Cup in his makuuchi division debut since Ryogoku in May 1914.

No. 17 maegashira Takerufuji (12-2) will instead take a one-win lead over fifth-ranked Onosato (11-3) into the final day at Edion Arena Osaka.