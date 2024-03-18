Following his surprise marriage announcement last month, no one in the sports world is receiving as much attention as baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani — that is, besides his wife, whose identity remained a mystery until recent days.

The mystery as to who the lucky bride is came to a surprisingly quick end when the Los Angeles Dodgers shared a photo of Ohtani last Friday with a tall, pretty woman at his side who was described as his wife, as the team was heading to Seoul.

While the public has been buzzing over the newly wed couple since Friday morning, Japanese media actually got off to a slow start in identifying Ohtani's wife. It was hours after the Dodgers posted the photo that most local media outlets were able to find out who she is — and even then, they cited CNN as the source, which confirmed the information with the LA baseball team.