San Diego Padres infielder Kim Ha-seong is one of the most popular baseball players in South Korea. He starred in the Korea Baseball Organization for seven seasons and has been in MLB for the past three. He is also one of the top players for the South Korean national team. Kim is making a name for himself in MLB, hitting 17 homers and winning a Gold Glove for his play in the field in 2023.

Kim is baseball royalty in South Korea and the de facto headliner of the MLB festivities in the nation this week.

At least he would be if not for Shohei Ohtani.