Japan's Noriaki Kasai finished 28th at a ski jumping World Cup event in Finland on Sunday, earning his first tournament point in five seasons at an overseas meet.

The eight-time Olympian, 51, registered 123 meters with his first jump in Lahti, good enough to make the top 30 in the 50-man field and qualify for the second attempt. On Friday, he made his first World Cup appearance overseas in four seasons but failed to advance to the second jump.

"Producing a good first jump and getting to stay for the second was a huge plus," said the veteran, who finished 38th on Friday. "It feels like I'm taking steps forward bit by bit. It's been a good experience — something I haven't had for a while."

Kasai had to wait for the wind to die down for his second jump on Sunday and settled for 106.5 meters as he struggled with his timing, finishing on 201.7 points.

"Next time I want to put two good jumps together and get a bit better result," he said. "I'm sure I can build on this frustration at the next meet."

Jan Hoerl of Austria won with 266.1 points after jumps of 124 and 134.5 meters. Peter Prevc of Slovenia came second and Aleksander Zniszczol of Poland third. Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi finished fifth.