Kokugakuin University's Kiyoto Hirabayashi won the Osaka Marathon in his marathon debut Sunday with the seventh-fastest time ever for a Japanese runner.

Hirabayashi crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 18 seconds at Osaka Castle Park, four seconds ahead of Ugandan runner-up Stephen Kissa, in the penultimate race to select the third and last Japanese marathoner for the Paris Olympics.

Naoki Koyama, who has secured one of the first two Olympic berths with last October's Marathon Grand Championship victory, finished third in 2:06:33.

Suguru Osako, who was third in the MGC, will take the last spot if no runner clocks 2:05:50 or faster, the time set by the Japan Association of Athletics Federations, in the Tokyo Marathon on March 3.