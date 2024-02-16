As Seoul prepares to host one of the most hotly anticipated MLB season openers ever next month, its mayor is seeking to make MLB games regular events in South Korea.

Fans hoping to see new Dodgers players Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto go up against Yu Darvish and Kim Ha-seong of San Diego Padres poured online on the first day of ticket sales to try and secure seats. The quota available for MLB’s first regular-season game in South Korea on March 20 sold out in the first hour.

"There are a lot of baseball fans in Seoul, and it’s a very attractive city, so the MLB proposed that it would like to hold the opening games here, and of course we agreed,” Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, 63, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. In addition, "MLB expressed its intention to visit regularly in the future if this event goes well.”