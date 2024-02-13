Las Vegas hosted its first Super Bowl on Sunday after decades of being ignored by pro sports. The National Football League already wants to do it again.

"The hospitality here, you outdid it,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at a news conference Monday morning. "It’s safe to say everyone looks forward to coming back.”

The first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in an overtime thriller, marks an important milestone for a city that’s trying to become one of the world’s sports capitals. Over the past eight years, it has been collecting sports franchises and events.