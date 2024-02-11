Naomi Osaka is one of the world’s most recognizable and marketable athletes. The Japanese tennis player, who’s lived most her life in the U.S., is a four-time Grand Slam winner.

She’s been open about her struggles with depression and took a break from the sport starting in 2022. Osaka returned last month in Australia after giving birth to her first child in July.

She spoke to Bloomberg in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 3 about her mental health and her future on and off the court. The 26-year old has been somewhat of a trailblazer, especially among women sports figures, when it comes to investments. Ranked among the highest-paid female athletes, she’s bought stakes in soccer and pickleball teams and has started production and sports-management ventures.