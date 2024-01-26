Pitcher Roki Sasaki agreed to terms on his contract for the 2024 season, the Lotte Marines announced Friday, just six days before the team is set to hold its first spring training workout.

The 22-year-old, the youngest pitcher to throw a perfect game in Japan, had been the subject of several media reports claiming he had demanded Lotte allow him to sign with an Major League Baseball team before the Marines could earn a substantial posting fee.

Amid those reports, Marines President Shunsuke Kosaka declined to comment on Sasaki's situation other than to say, "The team wants to support those players who have already contributed in their efforts to move to the majors."