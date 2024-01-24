Madrid will host the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026 to 2035 on a new street circuit around the capital's IFEMA exhibition centre, Formula One said on Tuesday in an announcement that left Barcelona facing an uncertain future.

The Circuit de Catalunya's current contract expires after the 2026 race but Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali suggested the Barcelona track could remain on the calendar beyond then.

"The fact we are in Madrid is not excluding the fact we could stay in Barcelona for the future," he said at a lavish presentation.