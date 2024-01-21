Christian McCaffrey rushed for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 1:07 left, and the San Francisco 49ers held on to beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in their NFC divisional round playoff game on Saturday night in Santa Clara, California.

Brock Purdy completed 23 of 39 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers, who advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the third season in a row. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw picked off two passes, including one in the final minute to seal the win.

San Francisco will host the winner of Sunday's showdown between the host Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the opportunity to advance to the Super Bowl.