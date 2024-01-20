Former ozeki Asanoyama held onto the outright lead with his seventh straight win, while lone yokozuna Terunofuji suffered his second loss, at the hands of rank-and-file opponent Shodai, Saturday at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament.

Asanoyama, currently ranked as a No. 7 maegashira, defeated No. 9 Meisei to remain the only unbeaten competitor through seven days at Ryogoku Kokugikan. He has a one-win buffer over four wrestlers including ozeki Kirishima and sekiwake Kotonowaka.

Injury returnee Terunofuji (5-2) was unable to keep his share of second place as No. 4 Shodai (4-3) turned back the clock in the day's final bout. The former ozeki was strong off the mark and kept the eight-time Emperor's Cup winner off balance before crushing him out.