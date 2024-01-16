Japan head coach Eddie Jones on Monday outlined a vision of "super-fast rugby" that he believes can turn the Brave Blossoms into one of the world's top teams.

The 63-year-old Australian touched on concepts as wide-ranging as Newtonian physics and artificial intelligence as he unveiled his plan for upending the global rugby order.

He said Japanese players would always be smaller on average than opponents from the traditional powerhouse nations, necessitating a playing style emphasizing rapid movement and decision-making.