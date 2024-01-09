Midfielder Yasuhito Endo, who was capped a record 152 times for Japan and played in a record 672 J-League first-division games, has retired, his J1 club, Jubilo Iwata, announced Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Endo turned pro in 1998 straight out of high school with the now-disbanded Yokohama Flugels. He won J-League championships with Gamba Osaka in 2005 and 2014 and an Asian Champions League title in 2008.

Endo played in three consecutive World Cups for Japan, his goal from a free kick in 2010 contributing to Japan reaching the knockout round that year in South Africa.

His next job will be as a Gamba Osaka coach.