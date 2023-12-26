Ozeki Kirishima said Monday that he wants to seize his first chance for promotion to yokozuna as he prepares for the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament beginning Jan. 14.

The 27-year-old from Mongolia will make his first attempt to be promoted to the sport's highest rank after winning his second top-division title at the last tournament of 2023 in November with a 13-2 record.

"I've come this far by setting goals since I entered the sumo world," Kirishima said during a news conference at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan. "I'm at the closest point to my ultimate goal. I want to seize my chance in my first try."

His stablemaster Michinoku will reach the Japan Sumo Association's retirement age in April.

"I'll just fight as I've been taught by my boss," Kirishima said. "I haven't won a tournament in Tokyo, so I want to do it and parade through my stable."