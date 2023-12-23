The Asian champions Urawa Reds finished the Club World Cup fourth on Friday after losing 4-2 to African winners Al Ahly of Egypt in the third-place match.

Urawa leveled to make it 2-2 in the 54th minute through an Alexander Scholz penalty but Yoshio Koizumi scored an own goal on the hour mark before Ali Maaloul scored a free-kick deep in the stoppage time for Al Ahly to complete the scoring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Manchester City, which beat Urawa 3-0 in the semifinals, thumped South American winners Fluminense of Brazil 4-0 in the final to lift the trophy for the first time, with a European side claiming the title for the 11th straight year.