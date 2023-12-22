Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has agreed to a 12-year, $325 million (about ¥46.3 billion) contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB.com reported Thursday.

The 25-year-old right-hander will join compatriot Shohei Ohtani as a member of the star-laden Dodgers.

Yamamato's pact, which is pending a physical, would eclipse New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's deal by $1 million, making it the largest contract for a pitcher in major league history (not counting the contract for two-way superstar Ohtani). The Dodgers also will pay $50.6 million in a posting fee for Yamamoto, who helped lead the Orix Buffaloes to Pacific League pennants in each of the past three seasons.