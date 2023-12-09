Reigning world figure skating champion Kaori Sakamoto picked up her first Grand Prix Final title Saturday.

The 23-year-old from Kobe earned 148.35 points in the free skate for a total of 225.70 at Beijing's National Indoor Stadium.

Belgium's Loena Hendrickx finished second with 203.36 points, 0.20 above third-place Hana Yoshida of Japan, who moved up one place from the previous day's short program with the second-highest free skate score.

Sakamoto, also the 2022 Beijing Olympics bronze medalist, stepped out of her triple flip but otherwise had a clean program.

She topped both the short program and free skate.

"I'm so happy," Sakamoto said. "My rival is my past self. I was able to outperform myself. I want to tell myself that I did a good job."

Belgium's Nina Pinzarrone, who was third after the short program, settled for fourth place with 194.91.